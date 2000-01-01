Company Profile

New York Times Co is an American media company known for publishing its flagship newspaper, The New York Times. The company also operates the International New York Times newspaper, as well as digital properties such as nytimes and various smartphone applications. Circulation of The New York Times is the source of revenue for the company, followed by print and digital advertising and its paid digital-only subscription to The New York Times. The company has a daily print circulation of over 500,000 and 1,000,000 on Sundays. The source of growth for The New York Times is its digital subscription service, which has over 1,000,000 paid users.New York Times Co is a publishing service provider. Its activities include creating, collecting and distributing news and information digitally and through newspapers.