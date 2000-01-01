New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Ltd (ASX:NZS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NZS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NZS
- Market CapAUD7.950m
- SymbolASX:NZS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINAU0000054074
Company Profile
xTV Networks Ltd is a media network that delivers platform to build online TV. It is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and servicing software products. Its products include XTV set top box, video inbox, and auto start TV.