New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Ltd (ASX:NZS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NZS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NZS

  • Market CapAUD7.950m
  • SymbolASX:NZS
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000054074

Company Profile

xTV Networks Ltd is a media network that delivers platform to build online TV. It is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and servicing software products. Its products include XTV set top box, video inbox, and auto start TV.

Latest NZS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .