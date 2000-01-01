New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd (ASX:NZK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NZK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NZK
- Market CapAUD286.600m
- SymbolASX:NZK
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINNZNZKE0003S0
Company Profile
New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd is engaged in farming, processing and sale of salmon products. Its brands include Regal, southern Ocean and premium foodservice brand, Ōra King.