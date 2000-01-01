Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corp is a beverage company. It is engaged in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of a portfolio of Ready-to-Drink (RTD). The company's target market is currently health-conscious consumers, who are individuals who are becoming more interested and better educated on what is included in their diets, causing them to shift away from options perceived as less healthy such as carbonated soft drinks or other high caloric beverages, and towards alternative beverages choices. It markets, sells, and distributes current brands including XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brands, and to develop new healthy functional beverage products. It operates in Noni by NewAge and New Age segments.New Age Beverages Corp is engaged in positioning itself as a healthy beverage company integrating its búcha Live Kombucha business, strengthening the businesses foundation and processes.