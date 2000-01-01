Neway Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:55)
Company Info - 55
- Market CapHKD65.950m
- SymbolSEHK:55
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG6433R1319
Company Profile
Neway Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in sales of gaming machines; money lending; manufacturing and sales of printing products; artistes management, production and distribution of music albums and movies; property development and investment.