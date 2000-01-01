Neway Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:55)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 55

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 55

  • Market CapHKD65.950m
  • SymbolSEHK:55
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6433R1319

Company Profile

Neway Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in sales of gaming machines; money lending; manufacturing and sales of printing products; artistes management, production and distribution of music albums and movies; property development and investment.

Latest 55 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .