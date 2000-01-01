Company Profile

Neways Electronics International NV is an international provider for product lifecycle management of advanced and integrated electronic applications, from the initial idea to development and production, repairs and service. The company's applications are used in end products of various industries including automotive, semiconductors, industrial, medical and defense market sectors. Its operations are spread across Western Europe (the Netherlands and Germany), Eastern Europe (the Czech Republic and Slovakia) and China. The company derives its revenue from the services it provides.