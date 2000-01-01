Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration and junior mine development company. The company is engaged principally in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties. Its projects include the Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. The Enchi Project is located in south-western Ghana, which operates open pit and underground gold mines located along strike to the northeast of the Project.Pinecrest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and junior mine development company. The company is engaged in principally in the acquisition, advancement and development of precious mineral properties.