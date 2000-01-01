Newcrest Mining Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NCM)
Newcrest is an Australia-based gold and, to a lesser extent, copper miner. Operations are predominantly in Australia and Papua New Guinea, with a smaller mine in Indonesia. Cash costs are below the industry average, underpinned by improvements at Lihir and Cadia. Newcrest is one of the larger global gold producers but accounts for less than 3% of total supply. Gold mining is relatively fragmented.Newcrest Mining Ltd is engaged in exploration, mine development, mine operations and sale of gold and copper concentrate. It has operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea, with smaller mines in Indonesia and Cote d'Ivoire.