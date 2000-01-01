Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)
Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group are functioned through four segments namely, Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living and Learning and Development. Appliances and Cookware segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which caters club, department store, drug/grocery, home centers, mass merchant, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies.Newell Brands Inc is engaged in the household products market. Its products include stationery material such as pens and markers, food storage products and hygiene systems.