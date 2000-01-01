Newmac Resources Inc (TSX:NER)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NER
- Market CapCAD0.530m
- SymbolTSX:NER
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6515223023
Company Profile
Newmac Resources Inc is a junior exploration company based in Canada. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in British Columbia.