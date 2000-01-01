Company Profile

Newmark Security PLC is a UK-based security solutions provider. The company engages in the designing, manufacturing and supplying products and services for security purposes of assets and personnel. It organizes its business through two segments: Electronics division and Asset Protection division. Through its business divisions, it involves in developing access-control systems and workforce management hardware only, for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems. It also engaged in the installation and maintenance of fixed and reactive security screens, reception counters, cash management systems, and associated security equipment. It derives most of its revenues from the Asset protection division.Newmark Security PLC is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It has two main reportable segments, which are electronic division and asset protection division.