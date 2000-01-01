Company Profile

NewMarket Corp is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance machine and automobile engine performance. The types of petroleum additives that NewMarket sells include engine oil additives and fuel additives. Engine oil additives are used to reduce friction and extend engine life for automobiles and heavy-duty commercial equipment. Fuel additives are mixed with gasoline and diesel fuels to increase automobile fuel economy and engine cleanliness. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geographic region.NewMarket Corp manufactures and sells petroleum additives used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. The petroleum additives market has two products: lubricant additives and fuel additives.