Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEM
- Market Cap$36.577bn
- SymbolNYSE:NEM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINUS6516391066
Company Profile
Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2019, the company produced 6.3 million attributable ounces of gold and 624 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.2 to 6.7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2019 AISC was $966 per ounce.Newmont Mining Corp is engaged in the production of gold in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. It is also engaged in the production of copper, principally through Boddington in Australia and Phoenix in the United States.