Company Profile

Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2019, the company produced 6.3 million attributable ounces of gold and 624 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.2 to 6.7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2019 AISC was $966 per ounce.Newmont Mining Corp is engaged in the production of gold in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. It is also engaged in the production of copper, principally through Boddington in Australia and Phoenix in the United States.