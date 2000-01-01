Newmont Goldcorp Corp (TSE:NGT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NGT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NGT
- Market CapCAD43.680bn
- SymbolTSE:NGT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINUS6516391066
Company Profile
Newmont Mining Corp is engaged in the production of gold in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. It is also engaged in the production of copper, principally through Boddington in Australia and Phoenix in the United States.