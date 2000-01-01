Company Profile

NewOcean Energy Holdings Ltd sells and distributes liquefied petroleum gas, oil products, natural gas, and electronic products. The company's operating segments include Sale and distribution of LPG, Oil/chemical products business, Sale of electronic products, Sale and distribution of NG, Manufacturing and distribution of charcoals.NewOcean Energy Holdings Ltd acts as an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the sale & distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and sale of electronic products.