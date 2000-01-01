Company Profile

Newpark Resources Inc is an equipment and services provider to the oil and gas industry. The company operates in the two segments namely Fluid Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services. Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, site construction and related site services to customers in various markets including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical and construction across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Fluids systems. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.Newpark Resources Inc is in providing products and services to the oil and gas exploration industry serving customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.