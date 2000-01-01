Company Profile

Newport Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its projects include Cooper Basin in Australia and Chu Chua property in Canada. Newport has royalty interests in producing oil and gas permits in the Cooper Basin, Australia, and a mining project in British Columbia, Canada. Its Cooper Basin project includes EX-PEL 91 OIL and EX-PEL'S 632, 106 and PPL 239-WET GAS, which is located on Western Wet Gas Fairway, Cooper Basin.Newport Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its projects include Cooper Basin in Australia and Chu Chua property in Canada.