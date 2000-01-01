NewRiver REIT (LSE:NRR)

UK company
Market Info - NRR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NRR

  • Market Cap£606.750m
  • SymbolLSE:NRR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD7XPJ64

Company Profile

NewRiver REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that invests in, manages, and develops retail and leisure properties. The company's property portfolio consists of shopping centres, retail warehouses, and pubs across the United Kingdom.

