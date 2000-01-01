Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (SIX:NWRN)

European company
Company Info - NWRN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:NWRN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004147952

Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Geographically the research and development activities are performed in Italy and the United States.Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing novel therapies for diseases of the Central Nervous System and pain.

