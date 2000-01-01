Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (XETRA:NP5)
- Market Cap€105.170m
- SymbolXETRA:NP5
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINIT0004147952
Company Profile
Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing novel therapies for diseases of the Central Nervous System and pain.