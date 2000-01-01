News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS)

North American company
Company Info - NWS

  • Market Cap$14.511bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NWS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorBroadcasting
  • Currency
  • ISINUS65249B2088

Company Profile

News Corporation is a media conglomerate with large presence in the U.S, the U.K., and Australia. Key brands include The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian pay-TV market through Fox Sports and Foxtel (both 65%-owned), while its 62%-owned REA Group is the dominant real estate classified business in Australia. In addition, it owns HarperCollins, one of the largest book publishers globally, and also has a substantial digital property advertising business (Move) in the U.S.News Corp is a diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses.

Latest NWS news

