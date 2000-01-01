Newton Resources Ltd (SEHK:1231)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1231
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1231
- Market CapHKD2.880bn
- SymbolSEHK:1231
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINKYG6525A1031
Company Profile
Newton Resources Ltd is an investment holding company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in mining, processing and sale of iron concentrates and gabbro-diabase and stone products in the People's Republic of China.