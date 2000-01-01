Newton Resources Ltd (SEHK:1231)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD2.880bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1231
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6525A1031

Company Profile

Newton Resources Ltd is an investment holding company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in mining, processing and sale of iron concentrates and gabbro-diabase and stone products in the People's Republic of China.

