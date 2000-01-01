Newtopia Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:NEWU)

North American company
Market Info - NEWU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NEWU

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:NEWU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6532261006

Company Profile

Newtopia Inc is a healthcare company. The company provides a platform which helps its clients to prevent a disease. It offers coaching on weight management, nutrition, exercise, and behaviour management.

