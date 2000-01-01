Newtree Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1323)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1323

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1323

  • Market CapHKD1.438bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1323
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG649411009

Company Profile

Newtree Group Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in Wholesale and retail of household consumables.

Latest 1323 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .