Company Profile

Nexam Chemical Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the production of plastics. It develops, manufactures, and sells heat-activated cross linkers for the plastics market. The company offers cross linkers for polyimides for various curing temperatures under the NEXIMID name; and a series of cross linkers for heat-activated crosslinking of products, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, PBT, various nylons, PEEK, etc. under the NEXAMITE name. All the operations are primarily functioned through the region of Sweden.Nexam Chemical Holding AB develops, manufactures and markets crosslinking chemicals for the polymer industry.