Company Profile

Nexans is a French company that manufactures and distributes cable products. The company operates through three segments. The transmission, distribution, and operators segment consists of power cables for energy infrastructure, as well as copper and optical fiber cables for public telecommunication networks. The industry segment refers to specialty cables for industrial customers, as well as cables for the shipbuilding, railroad, and aeronautical manufacturing industries, among others. The distributors and installers segment consists of equipment cables for the building market and private telecommunication networks. France, Germany, and Norway are the three biggest markets for the company.Nexans is in the business of cables and cabling solutions. The company manufactures copper and optical fiber cable products.