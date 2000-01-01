Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NXEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NXEO
- Market Cap$909.540m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NXEO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS65342H1023
Company Profile
Nexeo Solutions Inc distributes chemicals and plastic products across North America and Asia. The company operates its business through three segments that are; Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services.