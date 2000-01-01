Company Profile

Nexera Energy Inc is an energy company with oil-producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas. The company is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. Additionally, it owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.Emerald Bay Energy Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company mainly operates through properties present in Canada and North America. Most of its revenue is earned from the Canadian market.