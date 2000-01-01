Nexia Health Technologies Inc (TSX:NGH.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NGH.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NGH.H
- Market CapCAD0.470m
- SymbolTSX:NGH.H
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINCA65342F1062
Company Profile
Nexia Health Technologies Inc engaged in the development, sale, and support of application software and related services to customers in the healthcare industry in Canada and the United States.