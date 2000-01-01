NexImmune Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEXI)
Market Cap$500.710m
NASDAQ:NEXI
Healthcare
Biotechnology
- Currency
US65344D1090
NexImmune Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapy to employ body's T cells to generate immune response that mimics natural biology. Its creates therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The company has two product candidates in human trials: NEXI-001 in acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, and NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma, or MM.