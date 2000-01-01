Nexion Technologies Ltd (SEHK:8420)

APAC company
Market Info - 8420

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8420

  • Market CapHKD67.680m
  • SymbolSEHK:8420
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6528R1039

Company Profile

Nexion Technologies Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in provision of cyberinfrastructure solutions services and research and development, and provision of cyber security solutions services.

