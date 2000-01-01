Nexity SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:NXI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NXI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NXI
- Market Cap€2.119bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:NXI
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINFR0010112524
Company Profile
Nexity SA is a fully integrated real estate company with operations in residential real estate, commercial real estate, real estate services, distribution networks, client relations and urban projects. Its business is divided into Residential real estate, commercial real estate, Services and Networks and Other Activities segments. The firm serves to individuals, companies, and investors. It mainly operates in France.Nexity SA is a fully integrated real estate company with operations in residential real estate, commercial real estate, real estate services, distribution networks, client relations and urban projects.