NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NXJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NXJ

  • Market CapCAD17.140m
  • SymbolTSE:NXJ
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA65342B1058

Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc provides cloud-based software solutions. The group delivers enterprise customer management solutions to the financial services and insurance industries.

Latest NXJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .