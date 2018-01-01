NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Share Price

Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The portfolio of the fund consists of financial, REIT, telecommunication, information technology, asset-backed securities, and others.NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.