NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA:99SC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 99SC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 99SC
- Market Cap€4.410m
- SymbolXETRA:99SC
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1K03W5
Company Profile
STARAMBA SE is a technology company. It creates custom-made 3D printed figurines of people, from musicians to athletes to film stars. Its products include mobile scanner, face scanner, scan of wheels and customized scanner.