Company Profile

NeXR Technologies SE is a technology company. The company is engaged in two business areas: 3D scanner systems and VR experience worlds. It develops and produces complex 3D photogrammetry scanner systems that can be used for both professional studio purposes and end-user applications. The company is also developing and producing digital VR worlds for prominent companies and stars from the sports, music, and entertainment industries as a provider of agency services.STARAMBA SE is a technology company. It creates custom-made 3D printed figurines of people, from musicians to athletes to film stars. Its products include mobile scanner, face scanner, scan of wheels and customized scanner.