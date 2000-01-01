Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:NXST)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.459bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NXST
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS65336K1034
Nexstar is the largest television station owner/operator in the United States, with 197 stations in 115 markets. Of its 197 full-power stations, 158 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters: CBS (50), Fox (43), NBC (35), and ABC (30). The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number-two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm now has networks in 15 of the top 20 television markets and reaches 69 million television households. Nexstar also owns WGN, a nationwide pay-television network, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.Nexstar Media Group Inc is a television broadcasting company serving the entertainment industry in the United States. The company is primarily involved in the operations of television stations.