Next Digital Ltd (SEHK:282)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 282

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 282

  • Market CapHKD711.780m
  • SymbolSEHK:282
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000271764

Company Profile

Next Digital Ltd is engaged in print media business. Business activity of the firm is operated through Digital Businesses; Newspapers Publication and Printing; and Books and Magazines Publication and Printing.

Latest 282 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .