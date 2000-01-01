Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC is a digital marketing company in the United Kingdom. The company has three reportable segments namely Brand Marketing, Data and Analytics, and Creative Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Brand Marketing segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the USA and also has an operation in the UK, EMEM, and APAC.