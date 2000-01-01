Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc (TSX:NXH)

North American company
Company Info - NXH

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:NXH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINCA65345D1087

Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Its cell design architecture enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale.

