Company Profile

Next PLC is a retailer that sells clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products. Most of the company's offerings consist of its own Next-branded products. Almost all of Next's revenue comes from its hundreds of stores in the United Kingdom and through its online and catalog business that reaches dozens of other countries. Most of the company's remaining sales are through retail stores outside of the United Kingdom that it franchises. Roughly 90% of the company's revenue comes from customers in the United Kingdom.