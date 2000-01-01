Nextedia SA (EURONEXT:ALNXT)

European company
Market Info - ALNXT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALNXT

  • Market Cap€8.310m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALNXT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004171346

Company Profile

Nextedia SA engages in the provision of internet marketing services. The company acts as a consulting agency for the digital marketing and digital business trades. It also offers clients assistance on digital marketing to the service of their business. The firm also offers digital interactive and transformation services.Nextedia SA is engaged in providing internet marketing services. It provides consulting services for the digital marketing and digital business trades.

Latest ALNXT news

