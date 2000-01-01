Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd (SEHK:1316)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1316

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1316

  • Market CapHKD17.553bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1316
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6501M1050

Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd is engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying steering and driveline systems to OEMs throughout the world. Its product lines include electric power steering, hydraulic power steering and steering columns.

Latest 1316 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .