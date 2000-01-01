Company Profile

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. Florida Power & Light contributes over 60% of the group's operating earnings. Gulf Power also operates in Florida. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals over 51 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.NextEra Energy Inc is an electric power company in North America. It generates renewable energy from wind and sun. The company also owns generation, transmission and distribution facilities and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.