NextPlat Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NXPL) Share Price

Company Profile

NextPlat Corp is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple sectors and markets for physical and digital assets. The company intends to collaborate with businesses, optimizing their ability to sell their goods online, domestically, and internationally, and enabling customers and partners to maximize their e-commerce presence and revenue.Orbital Tracking Corp provides satellite based hardware, airtime and related services. Its products include handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals and satellite Wi-Fi hotspots.