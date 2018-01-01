NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) Share Price

Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies Inc is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing digital ecosystem. The company's engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of its existing and acquired technologies.Monaker Group Inc is a technology driven travel and logistics company with alternative lodging rentals products including whole unit vacation homes or timeshare resort units that are fully furnished, privately owned residential properties among others.