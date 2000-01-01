NextStage SAS (EURONEXT:NEXTS)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap€206.060m
- SymbolEURONEXT:NEXTS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINFR0012789386
Company Profile
NextStage SAS is an independent business management and development company. It provides development capital in France, through which it invests in small, medium and intermediate sized business enterprises in France and Europe.