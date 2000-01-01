Nexus AG (XETRA:NXU)

European company
Market Info - NXU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NXU

  • Market Cap€445.700m
  • SymbolXETRA:NXU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005220909

Company Profile

Nexus AG is a software solution provider. It develops, sells and services software solutions for hospitals, specialist clinics and nursing homes. It mainly operates in Germany, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, France, Netherlands and Other regions. The company functions through the Healthcare software and Healthcare service segments, which are responsible for providing information systems for hospitals, psychiatric, rehabilitation and social institutions, IT services for IT operation specially in healthcare systems. The company derives a majority of its revenues from the Healthcare software segment.

