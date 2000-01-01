Company Profile

Nexus AG is a software solution provider. It develops, sells and services software solutions for hospitals, specialist clinics and nursing homes. It mainly operates in Germany, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, France, Netherlands and Other regions. The company functions through the Healthcare software and Healthcare service segments, which are responsible for providing information systems for hospitals, psychiatric, rehabilitation and social institutions, IT services for IT operation specially in healthcare systems. The company derives a majority of its revenues from the Healthcare software segment.