Nexus Infrastructure (LSE:NEXS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEXS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEXS
- Market Cap£71.660m
- SymbolLSE:NEXS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ77SW60
Company Profile
Nexus Infrastructure PLC provides infrastructure services to housebuilding and commercial sectors. It operates through two businesses that provide infrastructure services and designing, installation and connecting utility networks to properties.