Nexus Infrastructure (LSE:NEXS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NEXS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NEXS

  • Market Cap£71.660m
  • SymbolLSE:NEXS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ77SW60

Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure PLC provides infrastructure services to housebuilding and commercial sectors. It operates through two businesses that provide infrastructure services and designing, installation and connecting utility networks to properties.

Latest NEXS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

NEXS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .