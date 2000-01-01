NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NFI
- Market CapCAD1.624bn
- SymbolTSE:NFI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINCA62910L1022
Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, formerly New Flyer Industries Inc is a manufacturer of transit bus & motor coach. It is also a distributor of aftermarket parts in North America with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution & service centers in Canada & the United States.