North American company
Company Info - NFI

  • Market CapCAD1.624bn
  • SymbolTSE:NFI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA62910L1022

Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, formerly New Flyer Industries Inc is a manufacturer of transit bus & motor coach. It is also a distributor of aftermarket parts in North America with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution & service centers in Canada & the United States.

